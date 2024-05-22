Quest Partners LLC Invests $946,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
GXO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,179. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $67.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
