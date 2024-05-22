Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $80.36 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $80,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $320.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.76.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,210 shares of company stock valued at $116,875,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

