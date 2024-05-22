Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $82,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

