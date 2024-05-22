Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

