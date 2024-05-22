Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.96.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
