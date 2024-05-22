Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.
Target Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.96.
In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
