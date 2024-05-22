Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Amdocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 157,691 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,694,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 652,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 30,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

