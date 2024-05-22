Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 493,707 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $71,349,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,682,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

