CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,062 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 137,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

