CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.57. 319,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,657. The stock has a market cap of $174.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

