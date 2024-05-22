Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 335,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,517. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

