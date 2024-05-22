GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $16.47 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of VSE worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VSE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSEC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

VSEC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.68. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

