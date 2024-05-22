GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NSIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,032. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $212.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,003 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

