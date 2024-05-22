GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $547.25. 50,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

