GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Carter’s worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CRI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,738. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

