Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 154,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

