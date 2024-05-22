Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 5th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.58. 6,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,253. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Further Reading

