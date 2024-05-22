General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.42 and last traded at $160.01. 1,240,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,633,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

The company has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

