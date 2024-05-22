Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.