Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,647 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,195. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

