GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,974 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Catalent worth $22,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 91.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,383. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

