GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $21.99 Million Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,195 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $27,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $3,196,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWKN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.14. 5,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $89.77.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.