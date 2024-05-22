Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 180,354 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180,354 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 206,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

