D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,340 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

