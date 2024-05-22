Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 2.7 %

JBL stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $156.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

