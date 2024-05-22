D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.48% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.