D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,989,000 after acquiring an additional 209,175 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.