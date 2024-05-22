Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 61,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,281. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,983. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

