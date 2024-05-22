520,800 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 520,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COCO. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Vita Coco by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

COCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,552. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.18. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

