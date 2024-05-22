Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,939 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 5,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,238. The company has a market cap of $573.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder purchased 5,050 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $100,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $441,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 732,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

