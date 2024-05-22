GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 12,141 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,383.99. 76,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,035. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,236.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

