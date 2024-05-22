GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 69,863 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,863 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,420. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

