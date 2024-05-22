GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $220.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,033. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,354 shares of company stock worth $2,570,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.