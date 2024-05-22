TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.56.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

