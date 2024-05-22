Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 125,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 315,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,524,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

BMY stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

