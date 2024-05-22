Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.04.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:BRC traded up $5.12 on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 50,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,573,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

