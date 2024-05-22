Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $385.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $475.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.86.

LULU stock traded down $23.25 on Wednesday, reaching $299.73. 2,027,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.44 and a 200-day moving average of $433.23. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $298.65 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after acquiring an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

