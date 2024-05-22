GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $23,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

