GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 15,643 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Helen of Troy worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,380,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

