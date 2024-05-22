GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 688,948 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 688,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,028. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

