Renaissance Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,378,000 after buying an additional 108,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,873. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

