The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock Holdings Lifted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.18% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,711. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

