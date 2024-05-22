Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

PSA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.42. 45,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,931. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.92. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

