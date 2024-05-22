Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $17.11. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 1,528,158 shares.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock worth $8,454,738. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.