Viasat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,307 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,243 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Viasat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat
Viasat Stock Down 12.8 %
VSAT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Viasat has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.