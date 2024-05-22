Viasat Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,307 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,243 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viasat by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Viasat has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

