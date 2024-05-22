First Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLRGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 29,648 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,176 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $5,265,869. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in First Solar by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 175.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 3.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 8.9 %

FSLR traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

