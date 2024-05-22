Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $15.81. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 307,769 shares.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viasat Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.