Traders Buy High Volume of Petco Health and Wellness Call Options (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 276% compared to the average volume of 2,280 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 27.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,828,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.