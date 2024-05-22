Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $52.15. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 168,192 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.