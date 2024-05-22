Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,591 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 1,847 put options.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PCAR
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.