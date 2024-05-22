Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,591 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 1,847 put options.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

