Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 64.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,256,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

